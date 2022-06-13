Covalent (CQT) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00368610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $120.71 or 0.00518057 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.