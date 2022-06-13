Covington Capital Management Acquires 6,124 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

