Covington Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.60. 34,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,300. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

