Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $83.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,145.06. 31,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,391.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,639.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

