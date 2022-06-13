Covington Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.76 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.85. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

