Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $9.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.91. The stock had a trading volume of 204,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,694. The company has a market capitalization of $325.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.