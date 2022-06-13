Covington Capital Management Has $37.33 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $37,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. 143,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,876. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

