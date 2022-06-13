Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META traded down $7.20 on Monday, reaching $168.37. 477,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,397,055. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

