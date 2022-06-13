Covington Capital Management Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 287,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,517,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.