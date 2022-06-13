Covington Capital Management Sells 193 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $19.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.27. 78,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.27 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

