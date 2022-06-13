Covington Capital Management Sells 2,837 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.46. 78,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,239. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $334.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

