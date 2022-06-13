Covington Capital Management Sells 422 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.77. 370,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,658,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.