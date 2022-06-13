Covington Capital Management Sells 4,884 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 205,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

