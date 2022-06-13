Cowen Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.06.

NYSE DE opened at $335.23 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

