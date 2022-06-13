Craig Hallum Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Sell

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vonage by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 641,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

