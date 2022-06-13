Credit Suisse Group Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 200

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 255 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

