Credit Suisse Group Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

