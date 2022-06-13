Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,340 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day moving average of $340.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

