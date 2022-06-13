Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $171.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

