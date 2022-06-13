Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $43.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $43,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $97.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

