Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $351.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

