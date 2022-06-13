Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 21,130 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 16,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after purchasing an additional 386,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

