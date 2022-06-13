Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 27,641 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

