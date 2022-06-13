Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 29,383 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $59.16 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

