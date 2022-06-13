Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

