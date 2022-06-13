Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0287 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $856,693.11 and approximately $290.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,809.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00560270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00202868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,867,691 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

