Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003796 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00547503 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003858 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00158234 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.