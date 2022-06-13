Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,656.54 or 1.00028470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

