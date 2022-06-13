Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 53,612 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cryoport worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after buying an additional 185,441 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley cut their price target on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

