Cryptonovae Hits 1-Day Volume of $663.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $663.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00396681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00518477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,643,303 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

