Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0193

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $10,896.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00391838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523647 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,705,308 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars.

