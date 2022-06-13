CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 13,820.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $171.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The company has a market cap of $336.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

