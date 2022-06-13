CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

