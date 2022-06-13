CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $24.10 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $160.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $402.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

