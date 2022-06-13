CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 5.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.83% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $73,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.19 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

