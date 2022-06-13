CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

