CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $87.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

