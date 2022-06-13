CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 32,405 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Garmin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

