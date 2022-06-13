CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

DE opened at $335.23 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

