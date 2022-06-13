Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 26,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 983,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,331 shares of company stock worth $5,331,070 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.