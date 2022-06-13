Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Danaher were worth $431,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.
NYSE DHR opened at $246.29 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.26.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
