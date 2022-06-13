Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Danaher were worth $431,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.29 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.