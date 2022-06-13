Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $251.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

