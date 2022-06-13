Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.74.

NYSE DRI opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

