Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Senior Officer Buys C$99,450.00 in Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter bought 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450.

Shares of DM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.14. 1,327,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,945. The company has a market cap of C$49.86 million and a PE ratio of 48.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. Datametrex AI Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Datametrex AI (Get Rating)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

