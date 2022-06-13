Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Senior Officer Buys C$99,450.00 in Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter bought 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450.
Shares of DM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.14. 1,327,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,945. The company has a market cap of C$49.86 million and a PE ratio of 48.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. Datametrex AI Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.
