DeepOnion Price Down 32.9% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $1,201.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006549 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,690,808 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

