Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 103793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

