DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00216164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.02098121 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.