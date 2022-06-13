Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.49 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00015087 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and $513,823.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.95 or 0.05255871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00184276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00613534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00566180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,586,206 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

