Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $284.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.38.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $253.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.39. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

