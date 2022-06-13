Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co cut shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €21.50 ($23.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Deutsche EuroShop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $5.92 on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

